Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.69

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.69 and traded as low as $153.17. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 137,824 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $113.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.69.

In related news, insider Lucy Walker purchased 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £15,768 ($20,614.46).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

