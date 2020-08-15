Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.32

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $23.25. Volga Gas shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

About Volga Gas (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

