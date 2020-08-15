Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.09

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.09 and traded as low as $105.00. Horizon Discovery Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 26,269 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.52.

In related news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 79,850 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £80,648.50 ($105,436.66). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 5,309 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,362.09 ($7,010.18).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

