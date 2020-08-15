McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.25

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.25 and traded as low as $32.00. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 379,320 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCLS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Giles David acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($62,099.62). Also, insider Jens Hofma acquired 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £40,950 ($53,536.41).

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

