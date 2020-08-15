Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.81

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $408.81 and traded as low as $364.50. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $367.00, with a volume of 99,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $426.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 408.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, insider Karen McKellar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,186.17).

Merchants Trust Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

