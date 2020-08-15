GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 370 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

GlyEco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

