Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.70

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $150.70 and traded as low as $120.29. Morguard shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$123.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.03.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

