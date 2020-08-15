MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.02. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 261,929 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITEY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

