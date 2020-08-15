ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $280.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $307.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

ICUI opened at $186.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,353 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

