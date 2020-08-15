First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $204.13

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $204.13 and traded as low as $190.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 196 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. The stock has a market cap of $597.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.