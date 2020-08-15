Beacon Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11).

Vertex Resource Group has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.40 million.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

