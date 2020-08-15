Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $11.89. Flexion Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 249,987 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 590,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

