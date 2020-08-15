Total Energy Services Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.85.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

