PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.53

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.31. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 2,389,494 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.0002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

