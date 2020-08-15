PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.30. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 92.92% and a negative return on equity of 405.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

