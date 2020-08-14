Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

