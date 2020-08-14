Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.