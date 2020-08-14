Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,397.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
