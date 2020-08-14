Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,397.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

