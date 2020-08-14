Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 388,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

