Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,051,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 878,940 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,040,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 698,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.