Searle & CO. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,397.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

