Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 1,584 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.40 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43,250.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

