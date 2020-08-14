Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

