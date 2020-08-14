Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

EWBC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

