BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.51 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.