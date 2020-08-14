ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 82.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 551,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 391,256 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,970 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

