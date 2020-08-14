ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,369 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after buying an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,690. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $92.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

