ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock worth $2,000,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

