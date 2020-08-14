Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 328.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 121,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

