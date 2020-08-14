Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $475.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock worth $116,008,434. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.