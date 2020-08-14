Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $176,000 in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 99.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.53 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $354,221.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,765.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $436,892. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

