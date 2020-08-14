Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $9,512,900 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

