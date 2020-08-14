Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $204,000 in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAY. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 249,809 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 27.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.