27,196 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

AVDL opened at $7.75 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $293.98 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

