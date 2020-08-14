Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,124,000 after purchasing an additional 662,566 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

