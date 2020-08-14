Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,596 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 78.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FEYE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

