Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

ACM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

