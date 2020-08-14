Profund Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 352,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.