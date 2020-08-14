Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $34.75 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

