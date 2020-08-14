Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Balchem by 76.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Balchem by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

