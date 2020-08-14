Cary T. Fu Sells 1,350 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LFUS opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Littelfuse by 37.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 142,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 19.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $22,258,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Littelfuse by 1,256.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

