Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Analyst Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

