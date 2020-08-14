ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 56.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after buying an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $106.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

