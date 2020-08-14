ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

ABMD stock opened at $302.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.13.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

