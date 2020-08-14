Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genpact were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 68.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Genpact by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,428,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genpact by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of G stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

