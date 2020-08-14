Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,397.92.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
