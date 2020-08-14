NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $55,000 Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,944 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Westrock stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

