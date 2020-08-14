Comerica Bank Purchases 1,442 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,192,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $154,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

