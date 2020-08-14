NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

