Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,397.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

